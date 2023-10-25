CBI books Delhi Police SI for seeking bribe in Loni illegal arms racket case

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The CBI has booked a Delhi Police sub-inspector posted at the Cyber police station in Maurice Nagar here for allegedly seeking Rs 4 lakh bribe for not implicating a Loni resident in an alleged arms racket case earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday.

On October 5, the Delhi Police claimed to have busted an alleged illegal arms racket operating from Loni, in Ghaziabad, in which two people were arrested, including one Bintu.

Police had claimed to have recovered a semi-automatic pistol, along with six live cartridges, from his possession and said a search of his bag led to the recovery of nine more semi-automatic pistols, 18 single-shot pistols and 148 live cartridges of different types of bores.

Based on the information provided by him, the police arrested Lalit Kumar from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, adding that Bintu had disclosed that he received the firearms from Kumar.

The CBI received a complaint from another resident of Loni claiming that on October 7, Sub-Inspector Vijay Pal, along with his team, had conducted a search at his plot which he had rented out since 2016.

Pal had told the complainant that illegal arms were being manufactured on his plot and that he would have to shell out Rs 5 lakh or else his son Parvinder would be implicated in the case, the officials said.

During its verification, the CBI found a conversation between Pal and the complainant where he was heard referring to illegal gratification, they said.

The CBI is probing Pal's links with the arms case probed by the Delhi Police. It had emerged that the case was handled by the narcotics cell of the Delhi Police but Pal was in a different team.

It is alleged that Pal had called the complainant to the Maurice Nagar police station, where he changed his earlier position and said that in spite of the bribe payment of Rs 4 lakh, only the complainant would be spared but his son would be arrested in the case.

The agency had covertly recorded the conversation during the meeting where Pal asked the complainant, "Laya (Did you bring)?" The complainant replied that he had Rs 1 lakh with him and that the remaining would be paid in another instalment.

According to the FIR, Pal told him "Aaj-kal bahut pressure hai mere upar paiso ke liye thik hai (I am under a lot of pressure regarding money)" and another person present during the meeting was heard assuring the complainant that no harm will come to him if he makes the payment.

"Further sources revealed that Cyber PS, Maurice Nagar, Delhi (where Pal is posted) is situated within complex of Office of Assistant Commissioner of Police Operation Cell, Special Staff, A.A.T.S., Cyber Cell, Narcotics Cell, Maurice Nagar, North District Delhi," the FIR alleged. PTI ABS IJT