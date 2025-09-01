CBI books DRI, Customs officers in corruption case

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The CBI has registered a corruption case against six officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs on a reference from the Lok Pal, officials said.

In its FIR, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named a former senior intelligence officer of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DR) from its Delhi zonal unit, besides three inspectors and two superintendents, who were posted in the office of the Commissioner of Customs in Kolkata, they said.

The action was initiated on a complaint filed with the Lok Pal, the anti-corruption obdusman, in 2024. On July 24, the Lok Pal ordered an investigation into the complaint.

The identities of the suspects have not been disclosed. PTI ABS ARI