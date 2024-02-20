CBI books former DPIIT secretary for 'illicitly' amassing assets

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday searched the premises of former Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Ramesh Abhishek after registering an FIR alleging that he enriched himself "illicitly" after retirement by receiving "huge amounts" as consultation fee from private companies whose matter he had dealt while in service, officials said Tuesday.

The agency has also booked his daughter Vanessa along with Abhishek, who had also held the post of chairman, Forward Markets Commission, on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

The Lokpal has alleged that the father-daughter duo received big amounts as professional fee from various entities and organisations with whom the former IAS officer had official dealings as the secretary or the chairman.

The 1982-batch IAS officer retired in 2019 from DPIIT (erstwhile Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion) and worked with private companies in various capacities post-superannuation.

The anti-corruption watchdog had alleged that the amounts received by Abhishek and his daughter were allegedly invested in a house E-72 in posh Greater Kailash-2 area in New Delhi.

The Lokpal alleged that Abhishek invested the amounts in the property which were outcome of "doubtful sudden rise" in earlier investments of the family in immovable properties or "sudden" increase in business income in short period.

The CBI searches started at the premises of Abhishek at his GK house in Delhi on Tuesday after booking him in the case under IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI ABS ZMN