CBI books Punjab DIG HS Bhullar in fresh case for amassing disproportionate assets

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The CBI filed a fresh FIR on Wednesday against Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, already arrested in connection with a bribery case, for amassing disproportionate assets after seizure of documents and cash from his residence indicated huge wealth beyond his known sources of income.

The CBI had arrested Bhullar on October 16 along with a middleman for allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh in a bribe from a scrap dealer as "sewa pani".

During searches at his residence at House No. 1489, Sector 40B, Chandigarh, the CBI seized cash worth over Rs 7.36 crore, cash worth over Rs 2.32 crore, 26 branded and expensive watches besides documents of immovable properties in the names of family members.

"...Acquisition of agricultural land measuring around 150 acres in the districts of Mohali, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana and commercial properties in the name of HS Bhullar, his family members (comprising wife Tejinder Kaur Bhullar, son Gurpartap Singh Bhullar and daughter Tejkiran Kaur Bhullar) and others," the FIR alleged.

The CBI also found that Bhullar and his family members were in possession of five vehicles, including high-end vehicles such as Mercedes, Audi, Innova and Fortuner.

"There is a balance of Rs. 2.95 crore (approximately) in five bank accounts and two Fixed Deposits (FDs) in the name of Harcharan Singh Bhullar and his family members," it said.

The CBI found that according to the Income Tax return filed by Bhullar for the assessment year 2025-26, his total declared annual income from all known sources is to the tune of Rs 45.95 lakh.

The agency has alleged that the seizure of property documents, cash and other assets shows that Bhullar, "in connivance with unknown others, has acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income" and "intentionally enriched himself illicitly" during the period of his office. He also could not give a satisfactory explanation about the seized assets, it added.

"The role of family members, who may have abetted Sh. Harcharan Singh Bhullar in acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, may be looked into during the course of investigation," the FIR has alleged.

The agency has said that the check period from August 1, 2025 to October 17, 2025 has been fixed provisionally based on recovery and seizure from the residence of the public servant and preliminary scrutiny of the record.

"The period may be modified or reviewed during the course of investigation after verification of additional assets and sources of illicit enrichment," it said.