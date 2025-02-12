CBI books seven police personnel of Chandigarh police for 'kidnapping' a dentist

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR against seven police personnel of Crime Branch in Chandigarh for alleged abduction of a dentist from the district court complex in 2022, officials said.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court on August 6, 2024 directing the agency to conduct investigation into allegations made by Mohit Dhawan that he was abducted by Chandigarh police personnel from the court complex in Sector 43 on January 7, 2022 around 10.30 AM and later arrested in the evening.

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry which showed that Dhawan was indeed present in the court complex that day as described by him and was "forcibly" taken away by four police personnel in an i20 car.

The agency found that his arrest was shown by police personnel from ISBT, Sector 43 at 6.32 PM on the same day, the officials said.

Dhawan was produced before the court next day which remanded him in seven days of police custody followed by judicial custody till Feburary 4, 2022 and was released on February 5.

Based on the preliminary enquiry findings, the CBI registered a case of kidnapping against Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajmer Singh, Head Constable Amit Kumar, constables Vikash Hooda, Subhash and Neeraj Kumar all posted at Crime Branch, Chandigarh on the day of the alleged crime. PTI ABS ZMN