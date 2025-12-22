CBI books Western Coalfields officer, wife in disproportionate assets case

Nagpur, Dec 22 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said it has booked an officer of Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) posted in Nagpur and his wife for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The officer, Sandeep Singh, Area Sales Manager at the government-run company, a subsidiary of Coal India, his wife Sweta reside at Katol Road in Nagpur.

According to the CBI, Singh allegedly acquired movable and immovable assets in his own name and in the name of his wife between August 1, 2023, and August 31, 2025. A shell company was used in his wife's name to route and manage black money.

A detailed assessment revealed that the couple's total income during the two-year period was Rs 1.27 crore, while their assets rose from Rs 1.62 crore to Rs 2.87 crore. The alleged disproportionate assets stood at Rs 45.23 lakh, said the central agency.

Searches at their residence led to the seizure of documents related to properties, said the CBI, adding further investigation in the disproportionate assets case was underway. PTI COR RSY