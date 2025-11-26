CBI busts corruption racket in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Jaipur, arrests three

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday busted a racket that helped settle appeals in exchange of bribe at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Jaipur, and arrested three people, including a judicial member, officials said.

The agency recovered Rs 30 lakh cash from the car belonging to arrested judicial member S Seethalakshmi, they said.

During searches in Jaipur, Kota and other places, the CBI seized more than Rs 1 crore in cash, transaction details, property documents and other incriminating documents, indicating an organised syndicate, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, the agency started its operation on Tuesday, following which an advocate at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Rajendra Sisodia, was nabbed while allegedly taking Rs 5.5 lakh bribe through hawala network from Mujmmel, whose case was pending before the appellate body, officials said.

Mujmmel was arrested along with Seethalakshmi and Sisodia, they said.

The investigation agency said the syndicate was "indulging in corrupt activities" and settling "appeals pending before ITAT bench, Jaipur, in favour of appellants in lieu of bribe." "The CBI registered an instant case on November 25, 2025, against the accused Advocate (of) ITAT and others, including a Member and Assistant Registrar..." the spokesperson said. PTI ABS RUK RUK