CBI busts gang providing phishing message service to cyber criminals; 3 held

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The CBI has busted a gang allegedly involved in providing phishing messaging services to cyber criminals to trap gullible citizens through offers of fake loans and investment opportunities, and arrested three operatives, officials said Monday.

In its initial investigation, the central agency identified 21,000 SIM cards which were obtained fraudulently in violation of the rules, they said.

Initial probe also shows role of some channel partners of telecom companies and their employees, who allegedly helped in illegally arranging SIM cards for this fraud.

"These SIM cards were controlled through an online platform to send bulk messages. The messages offered fake loans, investment opportunities, and other financial benefits, with the aim of stealing personal and banking details of innocent people," the CBI said in a statement.

The system was so efficient that cyber criminals based abroad were also using it to target their victims, it said.

The CBI analysed a large number of fake messages that people received, which exposed an organised cyber gang operating from the NCR and Chandigarh area.

Using the Sanchar Saathi platform of Department of Telecommunication (DoT), the CBI booked a private firm, Lord Mahavira Services India Pvt. Ltd, which was running the illegal system that allowed fraudsters to send large numbers of fake messages to people across India.

The agency conducted searches at Delhi, Noida and Chandigarh which exposed an active system used for sending phishing messages.

"This system included servers, communication devices, USB hubs, dongles, and thousands of SIM cards. Using this setup, lakhs of fraud messages were being sent every day," an official said.

The CBI has seized important digital evidence, unaccounted cash, and cryptocurrency during the operation, a CBI spokesperson said. PTI ABS ABS KVK KVK