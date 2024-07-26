CBI busts Gurugram call centre that duped foreigners, nabs 43 cyber criminals

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The CBI has arrested 43 suspected cyber criminals as it busted a call centre in Gurugram which allegedly duped foreigners by offering technical solutions to problems with their computers, officials said Friday.

The CBI raided the office of Innocent Technology (OPC) Pvt Ltd operating from DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, where the central agency found several agents on live calls aimed to cheat foreigners, they said.

"Searches were conducted at 7 locations across Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida. It was revealed that transnational cyber-enabled financial crimes in this network were being coordinated across distributed centers mainly directed from a Call Centre Operating from DLF Cyber City, Gurugram. So far 43 accused have been arrested," the CBI said.

The CBI is in touch with the FBI and law enforcement agencies in multiple countries through INTERPOL for follow-ups on the leads.

The agency has alleged that the intended victims were induced to download malicious softwares on their systems which blocked their computers.

"The victims were subsequently induced to make payments for restoration of their system. It is revealed that proceeds of crime were channelized from multiple countries to Hong Kong," the agency said. PTI ABS ABS TIR TIR