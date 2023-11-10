CBI busts interstate fake job racket, 3 arrested

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The CBI on Friday arrested three members of an interstate fake job syndicate that allegedly collected crores of rupees from aspirants over the last two years by promising them government jobs, officials said.

Advertisment

They were apprehended during searches by the agency at nine locations in Patna, Mangaluru, Bengaluru and Dhanbad.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked six people in its FIR and three of them -- Ajay Kumar from Bengaluru, Aman Kumar alias Rupesh from Jharkhand and Abhishek Singh alias Vishal from Bihar -- were arrested, the officials said. During the searches, it emerged that the syndicate was operating for more than two years and had collected crores of rupees from aspirants by promising them government jobs, the officials said.

Those promised government jobs had to shell out Rs 10-15 lakh each, they said. Members of the syndicate conducted fake training camps for aspirants in multiple cities and two were found operational in Patna and Mumbai's Sakinaka, the officials said. PTI ABS ANB ANB