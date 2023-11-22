CBI busts major cybercrime module, Rs 2.2 crore cash seized during searches at 24 locations

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The CBI has busted a major cybercrime module targeting citizens of foreign nations, including that of the USA, through fake call centres during its searches at 24 locations in which Rs 2.2 crore were seized, officials said on Wednesday.

The searches at 24 locations spread across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Gujarat resulted in the seizure of a trove of digital evidence, Rs 2.2 crore in cash, documents related to properties and cryptocurrency, they said.

The group, allegedly run by one Sushil Sachdeva and associates, was targeting gullible foreigners through fraudulent schemes such as tech support and had made "millions of calls" through call centres to cheat them, officials said.

The action of the CBI was part of an ongoing investigation in which a number of cyber criminals have been booked.