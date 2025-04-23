CBI carried out searches in Odisha in Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment fraud case

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The CBI conducted extensive searches at 12 locations across five districts in Odisha in connection with alleged irregularities in Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment in 2023, officials said Wednesday.

It is alleged that the candidates appearing in the examintion had submitted fake matriculation certificates to secure jobs during the 2023 recruitment process, they said.

The Chief Postmaster General, Odisha Circle, Bhubaneswar had referred the matter to the CBI.

"The CBI search operation conducted at Bhubaneswar, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sambalpur and Kendujhar districts of Odisha, targeted the premises of individuals involved in the case including middlemen and those engaged in making forged matriculation certificates of the Uttar Pradesh Board and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)," the CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

Several "incriminating" documents and articles, highlighting the "fraudulent activities" were seized by the CBI, the officials said.

The CBI had file a charge sheet before Sepcial CBI court Bhubaneswar in December 30 last year against 58 persons -- 55 candidates and three middlemen.

The agency is now focusing on finding out the remaining candidates involved in the scam, as well as the masterminds behind the forgery of mark sheets and certificates, to uncover the full extent of the fraud. PTI ABS RT