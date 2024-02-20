CBI carries out searches at premises of former DIPP secretary

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The CBI is conducting searches at the premises of former DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek in a corruption case, officials said Tuesday.

The 1982-batch IAS officer from Bihar cadre retired from service in 2019 and later joined a private company, they said.

The agency is conducting searches at one premises of Abhishek, who was secretary in erstwhile Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), in Delhi in connection with the corruption case, they said.

More details are awaited. PTI ABS ZMN