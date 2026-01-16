CBI caught 2 public servants accepting bribe in J-K's Anantnag, arrested

Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two public servants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district for allegedly accepting bribe, officials said on Friday.

The CBI has arrested two public servants -- a Patwari and a Chowkidar of Revenue Department -- at Halqa Soaf Shali, Kokernag, in the south Kashmir district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant, the officials said.

They said the CBI registered a case on Thursday against the accused Patwari after a complaint alleged that the accused public servant demanded bribe of Rs 30,000 for demarcating his land, they added.

The CBI laid a trap on Thursday and caught the accused Patwari along with the middleman Chowkidar, red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 15,000 from the complainant, the officials said.

They said the accused persons have been arrested and further investigation is underway.