CBI charge sheets AGMUT cadre IAS for 'misappropriating' govt funds for property purchase

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The CBI has filed a charge sheet against an IAS officer, Padma Jaiswal, for allegedly withdrawing cash from government account for purchase of property in her relatives' name, officials said on Monday.

Jaiswal, the 2003-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, now posted in Pondicherry, committed "gross procedural lapses" during her tenure as deputy commissioner at West Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh in 2007, they said.

The CBI has also charge sheeted the then finance and accounts officer Nor Bahadur Sonar and then cashier Rinchin Phuntsok, both posted at West Kameng, in the case related to alleged corruption and misappropriation of public funds, they said.

The CBI has alleged that Jaiswal "abused her official position by corrupt and illegal means, withdrew cash from government account for personal purposes, prepared demand drafts and remitted the amount to the accounts of private individuals, payable at SBI, Chandigarh", a statement from the CBI spokesperson said.

The query sent on official e-mail of Jaiswal seeking her reaction remained unanswered till writing of this story.

The central probe agency's investigation shows that Jaiswal, in pursuance of the criminal conspiracy hatched with Sonar and Phuntsok, allegedly dissolved three DCRs (Deposit at Call Receipts) created out of government funds and got issued 10 demand drafts of Rs 28 lakh. The amount was utilised towards purchase of immovable properties in the name of Jaiswal's relatives, the statement said.

"It was also alleged that the accused (Jaiswal) on numerous occasions called the cashier (Phuntsok) and F&AO (Sonar) to her office and asked them to withdraw money in cash on returnable basis and the said amounts were, allegedly, misappropriated," the statement said.

The CBI has alleged that Jaiswal committed "gross procedural lapses" in conspiracy with the other accused in getting drafts and deposit at call receipts (DCRs) amounting to Rs 28 lakh prepared to get the amount released from treasury, it said. PTI ABS ABS KSS KSS