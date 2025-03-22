CBI closure report in Sushant case exposes BJP’s dirty politics: Congress

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress on Saturday said the CBI’s closure report in the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput shows that the BJP’s “dirty politics of eating butter from the scalp of the dead” has backfired.

The BJP misused the actor’s death to defame the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Congress and undivided NCP and Shiv Sena, and to achieve success in the Bihar elections, said state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant posted on X.

“Not only this, a zero FIR was registered in Bihar in violation of the CrPC and the case was transferred to the CBI. This also violated the law,” said the Congress leader in the post.

The CBI has submitted its findings before a special court in Mumbai which will now decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency, the officials said.

“Three investigation agencies were set up. The world-class Mumbai police were defamed. Lakhs of fake accounts were created overnight on social media and many stories were made up to create a picture of Sushant being murdered and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government suppressing it,” he said.

The central agency had taken over the probe from the Bihar police which had registered an abetment of suicide case on a complaint filed in Patna by the actor’s father K K Singh.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, forensic specialists at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) had dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case.

Sawant said the actor’s death was constantly trending on social media then. Even after the AIIMS submitted its report months ago, the CBI remained silent for four and a half years, he claimed.

“A girl like Rhea was harassed in the dirty politics of BJP. Sushant Singh’s relatives were taken hostage. This episode highlights not only the political misuse of national investigative agencies like the CBI and ED but also raises serious questions about their credibility.

“Whether it is the Palghar sadhu case or the investigation into Disha Salian’s death, it is clear how dangerous BJP’s vile politics of defaming the opposition parties is for the country,” he added.

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was (34).

The BJP has been attacking Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Disha Salian case after her father said he would move the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into his daughter's death. PTI MR NR