CBI concealing facts in Odisha SI recruitment scam, alleges BJD

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 (PTI) Opposition BJD in Odisha has alleged that the CBI concealed key facts in the chargesheet filed in connection with the multi-crore sub-inspector recruitment scam in the state, and sought a deeper probe to identify those responsible at the higher level.

Addressing a press conference, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty claimed there was a “deliberate attempt” to protect influential people in the case.

“In its preliminary chargesheet, the CBI has hidden more than it has revealed. From the beginning, the approach appears to be to shield powerful individuals,” Mohanty alleged on Tuesday.

The CBI could not be reached for comments.

Mohanty said that in the chargesheet, the owner of Silicon Techla has been named as the prime accused, while the owner of Panchsoft Technology and 14 others were listed as associates.

However, he alleged that despite the recruitment process coming under the Home Department, the chargesheet does not name any official from the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) or the department.

“The failure of the OPRB and the Home Department enabled such a large-scale scam. Officials concerned must be held accountable,” Mohanty said.

The role of those who allowed outsourcing of the recruitment process must also come under the scanner, he added.

The state government had recommended a CBI probe into the scam in October 2025. Earlier, the Odisha Police’s Crime Branch had arrested 125 people, including 114 aspirants, who allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh each and were to pay another Rs 25 lakh after securing jobs, police said.

Around 1.53 lakh candidates had applied for 933 sub-inspector posts in the Odisha Police, fire service and forest department. The recruitment process was postponed after the scam surfaced, officials said. PTI AAM RBT