CBI conducts course on 'investigation abroad' for ITEC member countries

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The CBI conducted a one-week training program focused on transnational crimes for the member countries of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation, in which fine details of conducting investigations in foreign jurisdictions were shared with participants from 14 countries.

The program titled "investigation abroad" was inaugurated by Additional Director N Venugopal, who also shared insights with 23 participants from Nepal, Malaysia, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Fiji, Bhutan, Maldives, Thailand, Mongolia, Tanzania, Kenya, Liberia, Ghana and Vietnam.

A total of 23 participants from 14 ITEC member countries participated in the course that concluded on Tuesday.

Venugopal elaborated on the significance of "investigation abroad" in matters of transnational crimes during his discussions with foreign delegates, a statement from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

"The CBI academy conducts ITEC courses every Year for the participants of ITEC member countries. These courses are being conducted under the sponsorship of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The course is aimed at enhancing awareness, knowledge and practical skills which are necessary to successfully navigate the complexities of international investigation," it said.