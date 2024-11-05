CBI conducts searches at 16 locations in Jharkhand illegal mining scam case

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The CBI conducted searches at 16 locations in three states in connection with illegal stone mining scam in Jharkhand's Nimbu Pahad in which alleged political aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren Pankaj Mishra is under scanner, officials said.

The central probe agency conducted searches in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar. It launched an operation at 11 locations in Jharkhand's Sahibganj, three locations in Ranchi, and one each in Patna and Kolkata at the premises of suspects and their associates, the officials said.

The CBI has recovered Rs 50 lakh cash, one kilogram gold and one kilogram of silver besides property documents worth crores during the searches, they said.

The agency had registered the case on November 23, 2023 on the directions of the Jharkhand High Court. PTI ABS ABS KSS KSS