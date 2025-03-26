CBI conducts searches at former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's residence

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, officials said.

The agency teams swooped down at the residence of Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai as well as the residential premises of a senior police officer and a close associate of the former chief minister, they said.

The agency is tight-lipped about the matter in which the searches are taking place.

Further details are awaited.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches at Baghel's residence in a connection with an alleged liquor scam case.