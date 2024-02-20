CBI conducts searches at the premises of former secretary Ramesh Abhishek in corruption case

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday searched the premises of former Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Ramesh Abhishek after registering an FIR against him for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said.

The 1982-batch IAS officer retired in 2019 from DPIIT (erstwhile Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion) and private companies in various capacities.

It is alleged that he has amassed assets which were disproportionate to his legitimate sources of income.

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal was also looking into allegations of disproportionate assets against the officer.

The CBI action started at the premises of Abhishek in Delhi after booking him in the corruption case for allegedly amassing the disproportionate assets, the officials said. PTI ABS ZMN