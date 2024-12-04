CBI conducts searches in Delhi-NCR in connection with cyber crime case

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The CBI conducted searches at 10 locations in Delhi and surrounding areas on Wednesday in connection with a case of transnational cyber-enabled financial frauds involving Rs 117 crore, officials said.

The searches were conducted during an ongoing investigation into a case registered on a complaint from the Union Home Ministry’s Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

It was alleged in the FIR that unidentified organised cybercriminals and suspected foreign actors were engaged in systematic financial fraud across India.

“The investigation so far has revealed that fraudsters operating from overseas use digital platforms such as websites, WhatsApp, and Telegram to target victims in India.

"They lure individuals through part-time job scams, task-based frauds, and promises of high returns on initial investments. Funds deposited by the victims are quickly transferred through a network of 'mule accounts' layered to obscure their origins,” the CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

During the searches conducted on Wednesday at two locations in Gurugram and eight in the national capital, "incriminating" evidence, including electronic devices and financial records, was seized from the premises of 10 individuals suspected of involvement in the fraud, he said. PTI ABS RT