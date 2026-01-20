CBI conducts searches in digital arrest case in Kerala, Haryana

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Kerala and Haryana's Faridabad in connection with a digital arrest case, officials said.

The agency did not give details about the accused and the case.

According to the officials, the searches are underway in northern Kerala and Faridabad.

Digital arrest has emerged as a widespread cybercrime. It involves criminals posing as law enforcement officials on video calls, falsely accusing vulnerable people of serious crimes like money laundering or drug trafficking, and threatening them with immediate "virtual arrest" to extort money. PTI ABS TGB DIV DIV