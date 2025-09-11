CBI conducts searches in Gujarat in Rs 121 crore bank fraud case

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The CBI has conducted searches at multiple places in Gujarat in connection with a Rs 121 crore bank fraud case against an Ahmedabad-based private company, officials said on Thursday.

The searches were conducted at three locations in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar on Wednesday and led to the recovery of incriminating documents, the agency said in a statement.

Based on a complaint from Bank of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Anil Bioplus and its directors Amol Shripal Sheth, Darshan Mehta and Nalin Thakur, it said.

"It is alleged in the complaint that the directors (of the)... company, in a well-planned conspiracy with unknown officials of Bank of India (and) with dishonest intention, caused wrongful loss to the bank to the tune of Rs 121.60 crore," the agency said. PTI ABS DIV DIV