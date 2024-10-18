CBI conducts searches in Rajasthan in illegal sand mining case

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 10 locations in Rajasthan in connection with an illegal sand mining case, officials said.

The premises of suspects in Jaipur, Tonk, Ajmer and Bhilwara were raided by the agency in connection with the case, they said.

The CBI took over the probe into the case, earlier registered by the Bundi police, in April on the orders of the Rajasthan High Court.

The issue surfaced when police arrested a man, Shahrukh, while he was transporting 40 MT of sand in a dumper without a valid permit.

After taking over the case, the CBI conducted the first round of searches on June 22 and seized Rs 20 lakh cash and a pistol. PTI ABS DIV DIV DIV