New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai and Nagpur on Saturday in connection with alleged large-scale corruption in two Passport Seva Kendra centres in Mumbai, officials said.

They said the agency conducted a joint surprise check at the Passport Seva Kendra centres in which "large-scale corruption" was detected.

The CBI has now registered several FIRs in connection with the case, the officials said. PTI ABS IJT IJT