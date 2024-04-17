CBI court dismisses appeal of Abu Salem's associate in fake passport case

Lucknow, Apr 17 (PIT) A CBI court has dismissed the appeal of Mohammad Parvez Alam, an alleged associate of gangster Abu Salem, upholding his conviction in a fake passport case.

Special Judge of the CBI court, Vijesh Kumar dismissed Alam's appeal on Tuesday.

The special judicial magistrate had on September 27, 2022 convicted and sentenced Alam, a resident of Azamgarh, as well as Salem to three-year imprisonment.

The court had also imposed fines of Rs 10,000 and Rs 35,000 on Salem and Alam, respectively.

Parvez had challenged his conviction and sentence before the special CBI court but the appellate court did not find any infirmity in the judgment of the special judicial magistrate.

According to the prosecution, after the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Salem in conspiracy with his wife Sameera Jumani and Alam got fake passports prepared from Lucknow for himself and his wife concealing their identity.

The FIR in this connection was lodged by the CBI on October 16, 1997 against Salem and others.