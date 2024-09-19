CBI court dismisses discharge petition filed by CPI(M) leaders Jayarajan and Rajesh

Kochi, Sep 19 (PTI) A special CBI court here on Thursday dismissed the discharge petition filed by senior CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and former MLA T V Rajesh in connection with the murder case of a Muslim Students Federation (MSF) activist in 2012.

Special court judge, P Sabarinathan, dismissed the discharge petition filed by the Left leaders. The petition was filed in January 2023.

The CBI has slapped murder and conspiracy charges against Jayarajan and Rajesh.

According to the chargesheet, the accused took part in the conspiracy that allegedly happened in a hospital.

According to the prosecution, Shukoor, a worker of the youth wing of the IUML, was allegedly killed on February 20, 2012, in Kannur district for attacking a convoy in which Jayarajan and Rajesh were travelling.

The prosecution also alleged that Shukoor was caught and interrogated for over two hours, and his photo was sent via mobile to confirm his presence in the mob that attacked the CPI(M) convoy. PTI RRT RRT KH