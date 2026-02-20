CBI court in Hyderabad receives hoax bomb threat, probe underway

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI) A CBI court here received a bomb threat by e-mail on Friday which was later found to be a hoax, police said.

According to court authorities, they received a similar hoax email bomb threat on February 18 and Friday's message was identical, including details of the sender.

A thorough check was conducted in the court premises and the threat was declared as hoax, police said, adding that an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the emails.

The email received on February 18 claimed that RDX IEDs were planted in the judge’s chamber and court premises and would detonate when individuals carrying remote control devices approached the office. PTI SJR SJR ROH