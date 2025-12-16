CBI court sentences 10 people to 5-year RI in Vyapam scam linked to 2008 recruitment exam

Indore, Dec 16 (PTI) A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Indore on Tuesday sentenced 10 people to five years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with irregularities in the Patwari recruitment exam linked to Madhya Pradesh's Vyapam scam, said the probe agency.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on each accused, a CBI release said.

According to the release, the court convicted the accused -- Rameshwar, Rakesh, Devendra, Chetan, Balram, Harpal, Gopal, Jitendra, Dinesh, and Digvijay Singh Solanki -- under relevant legal provisions for fraudulent impersonation in the 2008 Patwari (revenue official) recruitment exam and sentenced them to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

An FIR was registered against these individuals at the Khargone Kotwali police station on October 26, 2012.

The FIR alleged these individuals had committed fraud in the Patwari recruitment examination, conducted by the then Professional Examination Board (known as Vyapam by Hindi acronym) by submitting forged documents and securing their selection.

The Vyapam scam, which came to light in 2013, involved alleged collusion of gangsters, officials, and political leaders in illegal selection of hundreds of candidates in entrance examinations for state government services and professional courses.

Under a 2015 Supreme Court order, investigation of cases related to the Vyapam scam was handed over from the Madhya Pradesh Police to the CBI. PTI HWP MAS RSY