CBI court sentences 10 people to life imprisonment for killing UP's deputy SP in 2013

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A special CBI court on Wednesday sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for killing Uttar Pradesh Police deputy SP Zia Ul Haq in 2013, officials said.

The court of special judge Dhirendra Kumar in Lucknow on October 4 convicted 10 persons in the case in which the alleged role of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya was also examined.

On Wednesday, the court also slapped a fine totalling Rs 1,95,000 on the convicts.

The incident took place on March 2, 2013, when Haq, who was the then circle officer of Kunda, was murdered in the Hathigawan police station area in Pratapgarh district.

According to the CBI investigation, 2009-batch Provincial Police Service (PPS) officer Haq, who was the circle officer of Kunda, had gone to the house of Balipur pradhan Nanhe Yadav who was murdered by two motorcycle-borne men.

Yadav's killing had created a law and order situation as a mob of Yadav's supporters had set a house on fire, the officials said.

It is alleged that the family members of deceased pradhan and their supporters attacked, chased and assaulted the police party with lathis, danda and other weapons.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet against Phulchand Yadav, Pawan Kumar Yadav, Yogendra Yadav alias Bablu, Manjit Yadav, Ghanshyam Saroj, Ram Lakhan Gautam, Chhote Lal Yadav, Ram Ashre, Munna Patel, Shiv Ram Pasi, Jagat Bahadur Pal alias Bulle Pal and Sudhir Yadav.

During the trial, Yogendra Yadav alias Bablu died. The special court had convicted 10 accused while one Sudhir Yadav was acquitted, CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

The special court sentenced the 10 convicts to life imprisonment and total fine of Rs 1.95 lakh, he said.