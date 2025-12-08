CBI court sentences railway official to 2 years' rigourous imprisonment in bribery case

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A special CBI court in Kurnool on Monday sentenced an accounts assistant with South Central Railway’s Guntakal Division to two years' rigorous imprisonment in a 2017 bribery case.

According to a statement issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Challa Sreenivasulu, who was then posted in the office of the Senior Divisional Finance Manager (Sr DFM), South Central Railway, Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh.

The agency had registered the case on November 20, 2017, based on a complaint alleging that Sreenivasulu demanded illegal gratification for processing bills related to contract work carried out between July and September 2017, amounting to about Rs 30 lakh, and for previously sanctioned bills.

CBI officials had laid a trap and caught the railway employee red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

Following the investigation, the agency filed a chargesheet against the accused on March 29, 2018.

After completing the trial, the CBI court convicted Sreenivasulu and awarded the sentence on Monday, the statement added.