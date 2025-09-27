CBI crackdown on builders, officials of financial institutions nexus: 6 FIRs, searches

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The CBI conducted searches at 12 locations in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai on Saturday after registering six cases against builders and officials of financial institutions for allegedly cheating and defrauding homebuyers, officials said.

The agency is investigating the nexus of the builders and officials of financial institutions to cheat the homebuyers in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai on the directions of the Supreme Court, they said.

The homebuyers had approached the Supreme Court after being cheated by the builders and developers and further aggrieved by the coercive action of financial institutions against them, they said.

Observing the unholy nexus between the builders and the financial institutions in cheating the homebuyers by innovating and introducing 'Subvention Scheme' of home loans, in April 2025, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to register seven preliminary enquiries, CBI's spokesperson said in a statement.

The CBI had earlier registered seven preliminary enquiries on the directions of the apex court.

It had earlier registered 22 cases against builders in the Delhi NCR region on the basis of findings of six preliminary enquiries. A status report was also submitted in the Supreme Court.

"Now, on completion of the 7th Preliminary Enquiry which was against various builders outside NCR, CBI has submitted the status report before the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Upon perusal of the report submitted by the CBI, the Hon'ble Supreme Court directed CBI to register 06 Regular Cases against different builders in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai and unknown officials of financial institutions," the spokesperson said.

She said the fresh six cases and searches were undertaken in compliance of the Supreme Court orders.

"Searches are still in progress. Various incriminating documents and some digital electronic evidences have been seized during searches," she said. PTI ABS ZMN