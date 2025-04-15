CBI cracks down on digital arrest syndicates, arrests 4 after searches at 12 locations

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) In a major crackdown on syndicates running digital arrest scams, the Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested four people following searches at 12 locations, officials said on Tuesday.

Terming it "Operation Chakra-V", they said the CBI carried out searches in connection with a digital arrests case registered by it on the request of the Rajasthan government in which two persons each were arrested from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai.

It was alleged that the arrested accused extorted a total of Rs 7.67 crore in 42 instalments. The victim was digitally detained for over three months by cybercriminals posing as personnel of various law enforcement agencies, the officials said.

"The CBI has been adopting a multi-pronged approach in investigating digital arrest cases, with a special emphasis on dismantling the infrastructure behind such offences," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the CBI has registered multiple cases of digital arrests in recent months.

The agency conducted an in-depth investigation involving extensive data analysis and profiling after taking over the Rajasthan case.

"The CBI employed advanced investigative techniques to identify the perpetrators. Based on the leads generated during the investigation, the CBI conducted extensive searches recently across 12 locations in Moradabad and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, Krishnanagar in West Bengal, Mumbai and Jaipur, leading to the arrest of four individuals involved in this highly organised crime syndicate," the spokesperson said.

The agency seized bank account details, debit cards, chequebooks, deposit slips, and digital devices/evidence during the searches, he said.

The arrested persons have been remanded in police custody for five days. PTI ABS DIV DIV