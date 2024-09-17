CBI custody of ex-principal of RG Kar hospital, Tala OC extended for 3 days in rape-murder case

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) A Kolkata court on Tuesday extended the CBI custody of ex-principal of RG Kar hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station officer in charge Abhijit Mondal for three days in the medic's rape and murder case.

Since Ghosh and Mondal were not cooperating with CBI officers, an extension of their custody was required, the CBI informed the court.

The agency said that its detectives were yet to get any evidence of gang rape in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case.

The CBI counsel also submitted that its sleuths have not yet found any evidence proving any direct involvement of Ghosh and Mondal in the rape or murder of the postgraduate doctor whose body was found in the hospital's seminar room on August 9.

The counsel of the central agency also said that the arrested duo had spoken to each other several times on the day when the body of the doctor was recovered.

From the call details of both Ghosh and the policeman, the CBI found that they had made several calls to certain numbers on that day, and the sleuths need to know about that.

The court then extended the remand of both of them for another three days till September 20.

The CBI arrested Ghosh and Mondal in connection with the rape and murder case on September 15.

Ghosh was arrested earlier by the same agency on September 2 for his alleged involvement in the financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital. Three of his accomplices have also been arrested by the central agency.

A Kolkata Police civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the rape and murder case which is now being investigated by the CBI on an order of the Calcutta High Court. PTI SCH NN