CBI detains German national of Indian origin with 6 kg cocaine at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday detained a German citizen of Indian origin allegedly possessing six kilograms of cocaine at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here based on an Interpol intelligence, officials said.

The central probe agency had received an input from Interpol that Ashok Kumar, a German national, travelling from Doha to Delhi on Indigo flight 6E 1308 was allegedly carrying narcotics with him, they said.

The CBI scrambled a team of officers to the airport here to intercept Kumar, they said.

When the flight landed at around 3 pm, the team was waiting at the terminal three of the airport, where he was stopped and taken to a separate room where an exhaustive search was undertaken, they said..

The CBI found 270 capsules carrying around six kg of cocaine valued at around Rs 30 crore discreetly stashed in the capsules concealed inside two toys, they said.

He is likely to be arrested, officials said. PTI ABS MNK MNK