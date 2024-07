New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The CBI has detained a German national of Indian origin with six kg of cocaine at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on an input by the Interpol on Thursday, officials said.

The man who was travelling on an Indigo Airlines flight from Doha to New Delhi was detained and taken for questioning, they said.

The drug was concealed in 270 capsules hidden inside two soft toys, they said. PTI ABS SKY SKY