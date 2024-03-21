CBI detains shipping container at Visakhapatnam port with drugs consignment

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The CBI has detained a shipping container at the Visakhapatnam port allegedly with a huge consignment of narcotics, officials said Thursday, adding the action was executed based on an Interpol input.

The container was booked from "Santos Port, Brazil" for delivery at Visakhapatnam, India, in the name of a Visakhapatnam-based private company, they said.

It was declared by the consignee that the shipping container carried 1,000 bags of Inactive Dried Yeast of 25 Kilograms each.

During examination, it emerged that the consignment had narcotics substances, suspected to be cocaine, mixed in the yeast, they said.

The quantity of narcotics is being ascertained, they said.

On an input from the Interpol under Operation Garuda, the CBI also took the help of Customs in the exercise and seized the alleged contraband, they said.

"The whole consignment has been seized and an FIR has been registered against the consignee and unknown others," a CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

He said indicates involvement international criminal network engaged in importing narcotics drugs by way of mixing it with other substance commonly known as cutting agents.

"In the past also, on basis of Interpol inputs, the CBI has conducted operations and registered offences under NDPS Act in furtherance of its commitment towards fighting the drug menace at an International level," he said. PTI ABS TIR TIR