CBI dismantles 2 fake call centres cheating UK nationals with non-existent insurance policies

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The CBI has dismantled two illegal call centres in Nashik which were allegedly cheating UK nationals taking payments for non-existent insurance policies by posing as agents and government officers, officials said Sunday.

The central agency has arrested Ganesh and Shyam Kamankar for their alleged involvement in the operations of the illegal call centre, Swagan Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd, they said.

A case was registered against four private persons, unknown public servants, and others, on allegations that they cheated UK nationals by posing as insurance agents and government authorities, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Findings from documents collected during the searches show that the call centres had 60 staffers, used Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology, spoofed phone numbers, and forged documents to trick individuals into disclosing their credit and debit card details, officials said.

The victims were allegedly coerced into making payments for insurance policies that did not exist. The proceeds of the alleged fraud were funnelled through PayPal and traditional banking channels, they said.

"Searches were conducted by CBI at various places in Nashik, Kalyan (Thane), which led to the recovery of incriminating digital evidence, including data od victims, fake insurance policy scripts, eight mobile phones, eight computer systems and servers, and unexplained cash of Rs 5 lakhs," the spokesperson said.

The accused were sent to CBI custody till Monday.