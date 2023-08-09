CBI facilitates return of bank fraud accused from US, arrests him on arrival in Kochi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The CBI has successfully facilitated the return of a bank fraud accused, facing an Interpol Red Notice, from the US and arrested him upon his arrival in Kochi in Kerala, officials said Wednesday.

In a CBI case in Bengaluru, T Ravindranath Gupta is accused of defrauding a bank by forging inland letter of credits, cheating and forgery.

A Red Notice is an international alert issued by the Interpol to law enforcement agencies across the world to detain a wanted fugitive.

Gupta arrived in the Cochin International Airport from the US via the UAE and was arrested by the CBI upon his arrival. He will be produced before a special judge of CBI cases in Bengaluru during the day, the CBI spokesperson said. PTI ABS SMN SMN