CBI fails to get custody of Shajahan Sheikh; Bengal govt moves SC

Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday failed to get the custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh from the West Bengal CID even after waiting for more than two hours.

The CID said the leader of Sandeshkhali was not handed over to the central agency as the state government has move the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Just after a Calcutta High Court order transferring the case to the CBI by 4.30 pm of Tuesday, a team of CBI officials went to CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan to take custody of Sheikh.

They were accompanied by a team of CRPF personnel.

However, after waiting for more than two hours, the CBI team left the CID headquarters without Sheikh after 7.30 PM.

"We have not handed him over to CBI as the state government has moved the supreme court," a CID official said. PTI PNT NN