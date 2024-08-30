CBI files 3rd chargesheet in Arunachal Pradesh paper-leak case

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The CBI has filed a third supplementary chargesheet in connection with the alleged leakage of question papers for an examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the post of assistant engineer (civil).

With the latest report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded its investigation in the case, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The CBI has named the mother of an aspirant, who issued a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to an accused middleman on behalf of her son (candidate) to acquire the leaked questions of the AE (Civil) Examination, 2022.

"The said middleman and candidate were chargesheeted earlier in the initial chargesheet filed on December 8, 2022, along with six others, including a then teacher of a private coaching institute and then deputy secretary-cum-deputy controller of examinations of APPSC. Further investigation was kept open to look into other aspects of the case," the spokesperson said.

The CBI had alleged in the previous chargesheets that the then deputy controller of examination in the APPSC, in connivance with a middleman and others, had leaked the 2022 paper to candidates in lieu of a huge sum of money.

The CBI had registered the case on October 26, 2022 against a teacher of a private coaching institute and unidentified officers and officials of the APPSC.