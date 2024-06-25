CBI files case against four in bank fraud case in Assam

Guwahati, Jun 25 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday said it has filed a case against four employees of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB) for an alleged criminal conspiracy that resulted in a loss of Rs 8.28 crore to the lender.

According to an official statement, the accused, stationed at Madhapur branch in Jorhat district, purportedly conspired amongst themselves and with others to defraud the bank. Among them were three assistant managers and an office assistant (multi-purpose).

The CBI alleged that the accused orchestrated fraudulent sanctioning and disbursement of funds into fictitious self-help group (SHG) loan accounts. Subsequently, they allegedly transferred these funds into the savings account of one of the accused and other accounts, the agency said.

"The accused thereby caused an estimated loss of Rs 8,28,42,900 to the bank, while benefiting themselves financially," the statement read.

In response to these findings, the CBI conducted searches at seven locations across Assam, including the residences and workplaces of the accused in Jorhat, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh districts, as well as one location in West Bengal, leading to recovery of incriminating documents, it added. PTI TR TR MNB