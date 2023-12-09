CBI files charge-sheet against 9 people in connection with killing of 55-year-old Naga woman

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The CBI has filed a charge-sheet against nine people in the killing of a 55-year-old Naga woman in Manipur's Keibi village on July 15 by a mob during the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, officials said on Saturday.

In its charge-sheet filed before a special CBI court in Guwahati, the agency has accused them of committing the crime, they said.

The case earlier registered at the Lamlai police station in Imphal East was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the request of the Manipur government.

"It was alleged that at about 12.10 pm on July 15, 2023, one female was forcibly detained at Sawombung Gate by a mob numbering about 100 persons, including armed miscreants, and was forcibly abducted towards Keibi village in a car. Subsequently, the dead body of the female was recovered on the same day," the spokesperson of the CBI said.

He said further investigation continues, including identifying other accused involved in the case.