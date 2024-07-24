CBI files charge sheet against nine members of infant trafficking gang

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The CBI has filed a charge sheet against nine child traffickers who sold infants belonging to poor families to childless couples for Rs 4-6 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency had busted the gang and arrested eight accused -- Neeraj, Indu Pawar, Aslam, Pooja Kashyap, Ritu, Anjali, Kavita and Hari Singh -- on April 5. Another accused, Arti Naik, was arrested later.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its charge sheet before a special court under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating, and under the Juvenile Justice Act.

In its charge sheet, the agency said it has rescued five infants so far.

The investigation revealed that the accused persons, through advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp groups, connected with childless couples across India who wanted to adopt babies, a CBI spokesperson said.

The gang allegedly bought the infants from their parents, who were economically weak, "by deceiving as well as inducing them", the spokesperson said.

"Subsequently, these accused persons sold the infants at prices ranging from Rs 4 to 6 lakhs (approx) per infant to the needy couples, deceived them by creating fake documents related to birth and adoption, and also impersonated their biological parents," the spokesperson said. PTI ABS DIV DIV