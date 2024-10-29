CBI files charge sheet against principal commissioner of Income Tax in bribery case

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The CBI has filed a charge sheet against a principal commissioner of Income Tax of Patna and four other people in connection with alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency has booked Santosh Kumar and four middlemen and conduits on allegations that they were receiving bribes from different income tax assessees under his jurisdiction, they said.

"It was also alleged that there were several conduits who were working on behalf of then principal commissioner of Income Tax (Patna and Dhanbad)," an official said.

The CBI arrested Kumar and four of his conduits Gurpal Singh, Rajiv Kumar, Ashok Chaurasia and Pranay Purbay during the raid on August 26 when bribe of Rs 10 lakh was changing hands, they said.

In its charge sheet file before the special court in Patna, the CBI said it was keeping the investigation open to probe wider conspiracy. PTI ABS IJT IJT