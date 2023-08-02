CBI files charge sheet against two retired Major Generals for alleged corruption in Survey of India recruitment

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The CBI has filed a charge sheet against four people, including two retired Major Generals, for alleged corruption in the recruitment of 44 Group C and D candidates in the Survey of India in 2002, officials said on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its charge sheet before a special court last week after a three-year probe.

In its charge sheet, the agency alleged that former director of Survey Training Institute M V Bhat and former STI deputy surveyor general KRMK Babaji Rao Bhat, both of whom retired as Major Generals, manipulated the compilation of marks in answer sheets, making successful candidates fail and vice versa.

In its FIR registered in 2020, the CBI had alleged that answer sheets were deliberately manipulated by the accused officers to favour selected candidates.

The agency had taken over the investigation on a complaint from the Ministry of Science and Technology which alleged malpractices in the compilation of marks in the answer sheets of the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination for Group D to C Topo Trades held during October 2002 in the Survey of India. PTI ABS DIV DIV