CBI files chargesheet against accused in online trading scam in Assam

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against Monalisa Das, a representative of DB Stock Consultancy, in connection with an online trading scam in Assam, officials said.

In the chargesheet filed before Special Judge for CBI cases Chandmari, Guwahati, the CBI alleged that the company deceived several investors over a deposit scheme in Assam.

"The chargesheet was filed under Section 25 read with Sections 21(1), 21(2), and 21(3) of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019; Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code; and Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023," a CBI spokesperson said here.

The agency took up the investigation in the last week of October following Assam government's recommendation.

"It was alleged that since 2018, the accused persons collected substantial sums of money from several depositors by offering guaranteed returns. In return, they provided the depositors with documents executed on Rs 100 stamp paper as proof of the transactions.

"However, over the past months, many depositors reported irregular payments, with several failing to receive their promised returns altogether," the spokesperson said.

Das, the first person to be arrested in the case by Assam Police on August 22, is presently in judicial custody. PTI ABS ARI