CBI files FIR against athlete Sachin Poswal for using forged UIDs to evade ban

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR against athlete Sachin Poswal, who allegedly deceived the Athletics Federation of India by generating different unique IDs using fake and forged Aadhaar cards and false credentials to evade a four-year ban imposed on him, officials said Friday.

The agency acted on a complaint filed by Inspector Jitendra Kumar, alleging that Poswal “deceived” the AFI using forged UIDs, which he used to participate in various athletics events, they said.

“Therefore, a regular case u/s 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery) and 340 of the BNS is registered against Sachin Poswal,” the FIR said. The case has been handed over to the special crime unit of the probe agency. PTI ABS ARI ARI