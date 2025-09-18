CBI files fresh case against AAI official arrested for siphoning off Rs 232 crore

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The CBI has registered a fresh case against a senior manager of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for allegedly siphoning off Rs 18.12 crore from the authority's accounts during his tenure at Jaipur airport, taking the total embezzled amount to more than Rs 250 crore, officials said Thursday.

AAI senior manager (finance and accounts), Rahul Vijay, was arrested by the CBI last month for allegedly transferring over Rs 232 crore of the public sector company's funds into his personal account for trading purposes during his posting in Dehradun, they said.

The new case against Vijay, who has been suspended, was registered on a complaint from a manager (finance) of AAI, Jaipur airport, the officials said.

Vijay, while posted at Jaipur airport, fraudulently misappropriated an amount of Rs 18.12 crore entrusted to him by AAI between October 2024 and February 2025 and transferred it to his two State Bank of India accounts.

He orchestrated the fraud after getting control of the AAI's bank account and 'administrator' access to the expenditure account maintained at the Jaipur airport, the complaint alleged.

He pulled off the scam by becoming one of the authorised signatories and approvers of bank payment transactions, it further said.

According to the complaint, Vijay added himself as a beneficiary at the last moment before sending the mandate to the bank for the release of payments to the genuine recipients, thus receiving the funds from the bank to his account.